Inclusive Rehabilitation Sciences

Occupational Description

Inclusive rehabilitation sciences educational programs that prepare rehabilitation generalists focus on the nature, meaning, consequences, and impact of impairment and disability, while exploring the environmental, personal, vocational, historical, cultural, economic, physiological, socio-political, and geo-political dynamics that affect individuals. Rehabilitation generalists are informed from multiple perspectives (disability studies, rehabilitation counseling, health sciences, social sciences, psychology, rehabilitation engineering, therapeutic recreation, art therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other related fields). Utilizing these multiple perspectives, rehabilitation generalists are trained to work as part of a team to assist individuals to attain and maintain desired independence and quality of life in all aspects of life (physical, psychological, social, educational, and vocational). Rehabilitation generalists understand that persons with disabilities not only direct the rehabilitation team, but also determine what desired independence and quality of life means for them. Work settings in which graduates may work include independent living centers, workforce centers, social security providers, case management agencies, and other agencies that work with individuals with disabilities. Some graduates may continue in graduate programs in rehabilitation counseling, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, mental health counseling, and other related fields.